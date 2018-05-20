Expand / Collapse search
Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's aquamarine ring to wedding reception

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Fox News royal wedding contributor Louisa James discusses the highlights from the royal event. Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

Meghan Markle remembered the late Princess Diana on Saturday with her “something blue” on her wedding day.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother on her right finger as she left Windsor Castle for the evening reception at Frogmore House. Diana often wore the ring before her death in 1997. She was pictured with the jewelry at a gala dinner in Australia in 1996 and at an auction at Christie’s in 1997, People reported.

This May 19, 2018 photo shows a close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle leaving Windsor Castle with Prince Harry after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. The bride wore a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana’s emerald-cut aquamarine ring to the wedding reception. (  (AP)

The ring also has a matching aquamarine bracelet.  

Markle swapped her Givenchy wedding dress for a white Stella McCartney halter neck gown when heading to the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles. Harry, wearing a tightly fitted tuxedo, and Meghan arrived at the reception in a 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that has since been converted to electric power.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave for the reception hosted by Prince Charles.  (AP)

HARRY AND MEGHAN'S BLUE JAGUAR IS A $500,000 GREEN MACHINE

The happy couple, who said “I do” Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel, continued to celebrate the day with about 200 friends and family at night.

There were also sweet tributes to Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris, during the wedding ceremony. Markle’s bouquet included Diana’s favorite flowers, Forget-Me-Nots, that were handpicked by Harry before the ceremony. The flower arrangements at St. George's Chapel also included some of Diana’s favorite white flowers.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'LOOKED ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL' IN GOWN, PRINCESS DIANA'S DRESS DESIGNER REPORTEDLY SAYS

The royal family thanked fans late Saturday night for watching Harry and Markle’s wedding.

“Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today. Congratulations once again to the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the royal family tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam