Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first dance song revealed

One day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at their highly-publicized royal wedding, details are emerging about their intimate reception afterwards. Specifically, the song the royal couple chose to be the first one they danced to as husband and wife.

According to Us Weekly, the couple left their ceremony, where 600 people saw them wed, to a more intimate location at Windsor Castle in England. The event, hosted by the groom’s father, Prince Charles, began at 7 p.m. and reduced the royal guest list to about 200 closer friends. The outlet notes that this reception was different than the more subdued lunchtime one held by the queen, where Elton John performed.

With their guests able to let their hair down, the couple chose a more upbeat, albeit still loving, song as their first dance as a married pair. They opted for Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” according to E! News.

Markle changed into a second wedding dress that didn’t drag 16 feet, like her ceremonial dress, while her new husband ditched his royal uniform for a regular, but stylish, tuxedo for the big reception. They reportedly traveled to the party in an E-Type Jaguar modified with an electric engine so as to be environmentally friendly.

The evening capped off with a fireworks display in honor of the new couple, which was captured on Instagram by reporter Emily Nash. Guests reportedly left the party after midnight.