Spice Girls to attend royal wedding but reportedly have 'no plans' to perform

Looks like the Spice Girls will be at the royal wedding after all!

Following contradicting reports over the past few months, a source tells ET that all five of the girl group members -- Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel. B and Mel. C -- will be attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials at St. George's Chapel on May 19.

Our Spice Girls source tells us "the girls were individually invited to attend the wedding, but there is no plan to have them perform," as many fans have been speculating ever since the ladies reunited in February for the first time in six years.

"Although there is no plan to have the Spice Girls perform, it is a wedding," the source adds, "and who knows what could spontaneously happen."

Victoria will be accompanied by her husband, David Beckham, who has developed a close friendship with Harry over the years. David and Victoria were both guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, and in 2012, the former soccer star told Esquire that he has a "very normal relationship" with William and Harry, and that the young royals were "very easy to get along with."

ET's source says Victoria and Meghan have also become "close friends" and "get along very well." Additionally, Posh Spice was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Prince William for her contributions in fashion and her charity work last April.

With the wedding only eight days away, the Spice Girls are beginning to make their travel arrangements. On Thursday, Mel. B, Geri and Emma reunited at a swanky London hotel, and, according to our source, they caught up over glasses of Aperol Spritz, a breezy summer cocktail.

An additional source tells ET the girls dined at Gordon Ramsay's Maze Grill Mayfair inside the London Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel on Thursday afternoon. The source says the group, who only spent a short time at the restaurant, left the hotel after their meal.

Back in February, Mel. B was a guest on "The Real," where she revealed that herself and the other Spice Girls had been invited to the royal wedding with a "proper" invitation. She then threw her cards in the air when asked if they would also be taking the stage. "I'm going to be fired," she joked.

However, according to an interview Mel C. gave to The Sun one month later, she had yet to receive an invitation in the mail. "I've met Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven’t got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers," she said at the time. "I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke. There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment."