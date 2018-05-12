Redmond O'Neal pleads not guilty to recent robbery arrest charges

Farrah Fawcett's son, Redmond O'Neal, has pleaded not guilty to charges following his Tuesday morning arrest in Santa Monica.

According to Us Weekly, on Friday, O’Neal pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a smoking device, possession of an injection/ingestion device and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

The news of the superstar son's plea comes a day after he was charged with possessing heroin and meth during the Tuesday robbery.

The Los Angeles Police Department originally told Fox News that O'Neal walked into a Santa Monica 7-Eleven around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and allegedly demanded that the store clerk hand him the money from the register. While demanding the money, the 33-year-old also reportedly threatened the store clerk with a knife.

A call was placed to the cops, and O'Neal was arrested soon after.

O’Neal was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon and prosecutors are seeking $125,000 in bail, but according to Us Weekly, the bail was placed on hold due to a 2016 parole violation.

In 2015, O'Neal was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating his probation related to an earlier drug-possession conviction.

And back in 2011, O'Neal's probation was revoked after he admitted to using narcotics while in court-ordered rehab. He was sentenced to a year in rehab after he pleaded no contest to felony gun and heroin possession a month before.

With bail on hold, the Hollywood son will remain behind bars until his preliminary hearing.