Carrie Underwood details 'freak accident' that left her with 40 stitches: 'It wasn't pretty'

Carrie Underwood opened up about her facial injury in her first televised interview since her "freak accident" last fall. The singer stayed out of the spotlight for months as she recovered from the incident, which left her with a broken wrist and roughly 40 stitches.

The star told TODAY's Hoda Kotb she wasn't sure how she was going to recover after the frightening fall outside her Nashville home in November.

"In the beginning, I feel like I didn't know how things were gonna end up," she told Kotb. "It just wasn't pretty."

Underwood said she simply missed a step while heading outside to walk her dogs, and it could have happened to just about anyone.

"I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business," she described. "I say if I'd fallen anywhere else it wouldn't have been a problem, but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on, and I missed."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SHARES FIRST FULL PHOTO OF FACE

At the time of the accident, Underwood says she was alone — with only her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, upstairs. She was rushed to the hospital, where she recovered away from the public eye. Her spouse Mike Fisher, flew to Nashville to be with her, The Tennessean reported at the time.

Slowly, but surely, Underwood said she's been trying to "get back to normal."

In early April, she broke her silence on her facial scar by sharing a full photo of herself on Instagram.

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals

"Missed these guys," Underwood captioned the post, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from supportive fans.

Fans were finally able to peep Underwood's "new face" during her 3-minute performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15.

Underwood had said the accident left her “not quite looking the same" but according to fans who watched the show, no visible scars or marks could be seen on the 35-year-old’s face.

FANS REACT TO CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S 'NEW' FACE AT ACM AWARDS

"Am I the only one that didn’t notice a change in Carrie Underwood’s face?" one fan tweeted during the show.

"I see absolutely nothing wrong with Carrie Underwood's face. Gorgeous!" another added.

Kotb agreed with fans, telling Underwood, "I'm looking at you, and I feel like you look the same."

"Thank you. I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste," Underwood told the TODAY host. "I'm feeling, every day, I feel a little more back to normal."

The country star recently released an emotional music video for her new hit "Cry Pretty" on an episode of "American Idol."

"It’s here! #CryPretty I hope you love it as much as I do!!!" Underwood tweeted a month earlier.