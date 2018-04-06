Carrie Underwood shares first full photo of face

Carrie Underwood has finally shared a full photo of her face following revealing half of her face in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the rare image shared on Friday afternoon, the singer appears on stage in a T-shirt and jeans during a band rehearsal. The singer captioned the image, "Missed these guys" with the hashtag #bandrehearsals.

In another image posted to her social media on Wednesday, Underwood sits in a recording studio gazing intently. The black and white image of the 35-year-old country singer also appeared to show a slightly darkened line above her lip. It's unclear, however, if that was a result of the fall or just the lighting in the photo.

The country singer has been reluctant to share images of her face since receiving nearly 50 stitches after taking a bad fall outside her Nashville home back in November.

Underwood revealed in a blog earlier this year that the fall left her with a broken wrist and the face injury, which she admitted may cause her to look “not quite the same” as she did before the “freak random accident.”

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote in the January post.

Only one other picture has surfaced of the singer about a month after her accident. Former “Below Deck” star Adrienne Gang posted a photo on Twitter after she encountered Underwood at the gym.

