Carrie Underwood releases emotional 'Cry Pretty' music video

Carrie Underwood dropped a dramatic music video for "Cry Pretty" during Sunday night's episode of "American Idol." The video is a mix of strength and vulnerability from a singer who has shown both in recent months.

Underwood's "Cry Pretty" video is centered around a live performance. Clips of her stage show are mixed with scenes from backstage and her hotel room where she's seen crying to the point of ruining her makeup. A particularly dramatic scene finds Underwood in the shower rinsing off the pain of whatever moment she's living through. She's fully clothed during this shower scene, which comes before and after other scenes that show her walking from a hotel room in sunglasses.

"Cry Pretty" is the first song from Underwood's next studio album, her first in nearly three years and her first on UMG Nashville after a post-"American Idol" career spent on Sony Music Nashville. The album is called "Cry Pretty" and will be released on Sept.14. Thus far the title track is the only song the 2018 WE Fest headliner has shared with fans, but she's indicated she's done plenty of writing for her sixth studio album.

Underwood will return to "American Idol," the stage that launched her career, on May 13 to mentor the remaining of this season's contestants. She'll also perform "Cry Pretty" live on the show. This appearance and the reveal of the official music video continues a slow entrance back into the public spotlight after over a year off. It's not clear how much injuries sustained during a fall at home in November derailed plans to introduce new music. She started recording the album in January and began teasing songs in early spring before her national television debut of "Cry Pretty" at the 2018 ACM Awards.

A teaser for the music video came last week and all along Underwood has been gently teasing tour news. The only confirmed full concert on her calendar is at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. on Aug. 2.