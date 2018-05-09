Charli XCX suffers wardrobe malfunction during Taylor Swift Reputation Tour performance

Charli XCX has apologized to fans after an unexpected wardrobe malfunction that occurred during the first night of Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour.

While on stage at the Arizona University of Phoenix Stadium, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter bounced around in a tight, pink crop top and matching pant ensemble that wasn's as secure as it seemed.

Seconds into her first song, the singer unexpectedly popped out of her pink crop top while performing.

The show continued on, but after the performance, Charli took to Instagram to apologize to her fans for the unexpected show.

The singer wrote, "Omg my boob fell out song 1 can you believe it!!!! I think i saved it but I'm so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn't mean to I promise!!!!"

So far, no evidence of the wardrobe malfunctionhas surfaced.

Following Charli's performance, former Fifth Harmony member, Camila Cabello, took the stage and performed her two hits "Havanna" and "Never Be The Same."

Charli and Cabello have joined Taylor Swift as opening performers for her world tour, but the singers also reunited with Swift on stage during the concert to help her sing her hit single, "Shake It Off."

The Reputation Tour wiill feature 51 concerts, starting in the U.S. then the show will head to Europe, England, Ireland and will finally come to close in November in New Zealand.

Apart from the first night of her tour making headlines, Swift drew more news attention after sharing an Instagram video of a note with an olive branch that she had recieved, which appeared to read, “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air.”

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer captioned the video, "Than you Katy," which led fans to believe that the note was from arch-nemisist, Katy Perry, and that the two had possibly ended their nearly five-year feud.

The words “deeply sorry” were also visible in the note.