U2 angers pro-life fans after tweeting support for legalizing abortion

U2 angered fans last week after the rock band tweeted support for legalizing abortion in Ireland.

The band tweeted a graphic with the words “Repeal the 8th,” referring to the upcoming Irish referendum on abortion. Voters in Ireland will head to the polls on May 25 to possibly repeal Article 40.3.3. of the Irish Constitution, which gives unborn fetuses the same right to life as the mother.

Though some supported U2’s stance on the issue, many pro-life fans said they were “disappointed” with the band.

“This breaks my heart. I have loved and followed you for 20 years. I still love you but I can’t follow you down this road. My tickets to upcoming shows will go unused,” one fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “So disappointed. A fan since the release of the single ‘Fire’ back in the day. I’m pro choice as I believe God is. All our choices are our choices and should be freely made But to support abortion?? And this coming from such a Life loving, Life giving band. #sosad #don’tgetit”

“unfollowing one of my (former) favorite bands,” one person tweeted.

“U2 ‘two hearts beat as one’ Why do you want to stop the unborn baby's heart from beating ? #savethe8th,” another tweet read.

Some fans also commented on the band promoting Christian values. Lead singer Bono, a Christian, previously spoke about his religious belief and supported those living in poverty and who are the weakest and most vulnerable.