Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's viral reply to DJ Khaled's oral sex comments

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a personal confession on Twitter over the weekend.

The actor replied to a tweet linking to an article on The Root about comments DJ Khaled once made regarding oral sex.

“Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances,” Johnson, 46, wrote Sunday.

He added, “This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread ”

His tweet has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and more than 91,000 likes.

Johnson is one of several famous faces to react on Twitter to Khaled’s remarks from a 2015 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“A woman should praise the man — the king,” the 42-year-old music producer, who has been with wife Nicole Tuck for 11 years, said at the time. “If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen.”

He added, “But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner?’, ‘You like the house you living in?, You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family…’ You know, I’m putting in the work.”

When asked to clarify his statement, Khaled revealed that he doesn’t perform oral sex on women and said, “Nahhh. Never! I don’t do that.”

Khaled continued on to say in the interview that though he would “never” perform oral sex on a woman, he does expect women to continue to “praise” the man and perform oral sex on him.

