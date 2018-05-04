Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'delighted' to have star's' parents at wedding; confirm father will walk 'Suits' star down the aisle

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
After much speculation over Meghan Markle's family's role in her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry, royal officials confirmed Friday that both of the "Suits" star's parents will be in attendance.

Harry's press secretary Jason Knauf said Friday that Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland will arrive during the week before the Saturday wedding so they will have time to meet Harry's family.

"The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," Knauf announced in a statement.

He then went on to discuss Markle's parents' roles in the wedding which have been the talk of tabloid fodder for months.

"Both of the bride's parents will have important roles in the wedding," Knauf said. "On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel."

He added that Markle "is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

Knauf also said Markle's parents, who are divorced, will visit with the queen and her husband Prince Philip, with Harry's dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and with his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

