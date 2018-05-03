Priyanka Chopra: Meghan Markle has opportunity to be 'global influencer' by marrying Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra said Wednesday she’s excited to attend Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and added the duchess-to-be has the opportunity to be a “global influencer” by marrying Prince Harry.

Chopra confirmed on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” she will be heading to London for the May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Chopra said.

When host Jenny McCarthy said she thinks Markle was “born to be the wife of Prince Harry,” the 35-year-old actress said her friend has the opportunity to help the public by becoming Harry’s wife.

"I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," Chopra said. "She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on — was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people.”

She added, “I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that.”

Chopra dismissed the recent “flak” Markle has received, saying “haters gonna hate.”

"Some people always talk crap. Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate, roaches gonna rotate. Who cares? You do what you do!" the actress said. "Public people are also human beings. You know that better than anyone else that it hurts. Of course it hurts…"

Chopra is one of the few confirmed guests to attend Markle and Harry’s wedding. Kensington Palace announced invitations were sent out but did not reveal the coveted guest list. Markle’s former “Suits” co-stars and tennis star Serena Williams are reportedly expected to attend.