'The Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia says boyfriend stole 'thousands of dollars' from her

Hayley Orrantia's love story is not for romantics. The singer and television star shares that her ex-boyfriend fleeced her out of thousands of dollars, and that's just the start of it.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Orrantia (who plays Erica Goldberg on ABC's "The Goldbergs") revealed details of events she's been alluding to during live shows on the Strong, Sweet and Southern Tour. The 24-year-old says she thought she'd marry this guy — it was that serious.

“I found out (he) was stealing thousands of dollars from me behind my back," Orrantia says. "I had no idea. It was devastating."

Beyond that, the man was — according to Orrantia — hiding the fact that an arm injury suffered while serving in Iraq was actually healed. ToC Nights host Sam Alex knew this guy and Orrantia from a recreational league in 2017 and was shocked to learn the arm injury wasn't legit.

“And the details of what he was doing with my money are even weirder,” Orrantia says. "I loved him. I thought we were gonna get married some day.”

Charges were filed against the man in question, and in the last several months the actress/singer says she has reason to believe he's been doing the same thing to others. The strange love story has a happy ending, however, or at least a happy middle. While drinking away her pain with friends in Dallas last year, a group of guys tried to flirt with them. One guy made an impression, and they've been long distance lovers ever since.

"The Goldbergs" is about to wrap it's fifth season on ABC, but Orrantia is spending more and more time in Nashville these days. She's working on new music, including a song inspired by these experiences that she takes with her on the road. "The Strong, Sweet and Southern Tour" wraps on May 19 at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon.