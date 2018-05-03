Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross insist new reality TV show won't impact marriage: 'We love each other'

If you want their autobiography…baby, just ask Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross!

The elusive couple is about to expose audiences to their family like never before. Ross and Simpson are currently preparing to premiere their new E! reality series, "Ashlee and Evan," which is Simpson’s first reality series since "The Ashlee Simpson Show" 14 years ago.

The mother of two and her husband spoke with ET about their new show while at NBC’s Summer Press Day on Wednesday.

“I think in any relationship in this industry, there’s a stress on relationships,” Ross, 29, said. “I think that’s reality, but in no way do I think that if a relationship is meant to be together and a marriage is meant to be together, that anything like a show or being in this industry can change that.”

Simpson, 33, added that despite being raised in a famous families, they were both “very grounded” growing up.

“We’ve both been around it,” she explained. “It’s not, like, new, but it is new and it is definitely something new for us, but something fun and we’ve had a good time doing it.”

Though they both admit to having some nerves about sharing their lives with the world, Ross added, “I don’t think any fear is coming from our relationship, which is a good thing.”

“We love each other a lot,” Simpson agreed.

Ross and Simpson said their kids will be featured on the series, though they both noted their caution with that part of their lives. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Jagger, while Simpson has a 9-year-old son with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

“It’s impossible to keep them away because we’re with them every day, so they will be, but we’re strategic in how we do that,” Ross said. “We don’t overdo it with them.”

“We’re very cautious,” Simpson added.

When asked if any of their famous families -- including Ross' mom, Diana Ross, sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Simpson’s sister, Jessica Simpson -- will be making a cameo, the couple kept things vague.

“It’s a surprise,” Ross said, while Simpson noted, “There’s going to be some people that you’ll see. The support of our families has been wonderful.”

The show will also follow the couple as they make a joint album. “We decided to make this album out of love and kind of going back to duets when that was such a thing,” the “Shadow” singer explained.

Next year marks 15 years since her hit album, "Autobiography," was released, and Simpson remembers that time well.

“I just remember writing that album and being in the studio and really feeling like, when I came up with writing the album, being like, I really had something to say,” she said. “And I feel like, until you have something to say, it's kinda hard to go for it. But yeah, it was a good time.”