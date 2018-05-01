Roseanne Barr responds to Trump support backlash: 'I don't give a f---'

Roseanne Barr has made it clear that she does not care about the backlash she has received for her support of President Trump.

On Monday night, the ABC sitcom star sat down with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," and the host asked about her political views, which have caused some controversy for the popular TV reboot.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that. But you know, I don’t give a f---,” Barr told Fallon.

The "Roseanne" star has been open about depicting her iconic TV character as a working-class Trump supporter.

“I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils,” she said of the 2016 election. “You know, everybody chose that, so I’m not going to put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America, it’s a free country, and when you weigh it all together, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top.”

A few days after the show's premiere, "Roseanne" star Sara Gilbert told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that despite the fact that Roseanne supports Trump, the rest of the Conner family members do not. The president's name will never be mentioned in the show, she said.

“The Conners aren’t Trump supporters. Roseanne’s character is a Trump supporter — she’s the only one — and we never say his name, actually, in the show,” Gilbert said.

The actress added, “...The show is not about politics. It’s not about anyone’s position or a policy, it’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think the entire country can relate to and something we need to talk about. So, with our show, it’s never about ‘doing an issue’ or ‘doing politics,’ it’s ‘how do these things affect a family unit?’”

And despite receiving some backlash, "Roseanne" has managed to break rating records, drawing in a staggering 27.3 million viewers for the show's premiere on March 27.