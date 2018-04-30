Miley Cyrus takes back apology for 2008 Vanity Fair portrait

Miley Cyrus, the former “Hannah Montana” star, took back her apology for a photo in Vanity Fair in 2008 that some said was too suggestive for a 15-year-old.

Cyrus on Sunday took to Twitter and took a screenshot of The New York Post’s cover at the time. She wrote, “IM NOT SORRY F*** YOU #10yearsago.”

The photos were taken by Annie Leibovitz, a renowned celebrity photographer whose edgy, silver-toned portraits have included subjects such as Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson and a naked, pregnant Demi Moore.

Cyrus, at the time, said in a statement that she "took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be 'artistic' and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed."

The Cyrus apology led Leibovitz to say she was “sorry that my portrait of Miley has been misinterpreted."

"Miley and I looked at fashion photographs together and we discussed the picture in that context before we shot it. The photograph is a simple, classic portrait, shot with very little makeup, and I think it is very beautiful," she said.

The Disney Channel, which airs Cyrus' TV show "Hannah Montana," was also critical of Vanity Fair.

"Unfortunately, as the article suggests, a situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines," a network statement said.

Vanity Fair defended the story and photo shoot in a statement of its own. "Miley's parents and/or minders were on the set all day," the magazine said. "Since the photo was taken digitally, they saw it on the shoot and everyone thought it was a beautiful and natural portrait of Miley."

The Associated Press contributed to this report