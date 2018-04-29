Roseanne says she thanked Trump during phone call for moving US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Roseanne Barr said Sunday that she thanked President Trump for moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during a phone call with the president.

"I said, 'Mr. President, on behalf of my mother, I want to thank you ... for moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Thank you so much,'" Barr said at The Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York. "And he said, 'Well, you know a lot of presidents have promised it, but I wanted to get it done.'"

"I think it's the first step to peace in the world, I really do," added Barr.

Trump announced late last year that the U.S. would formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The relocated embassy is scheduled to open next month.

'ROSEANNE' STAR EMMA KENNEY FIRES BACK AT CRITICS SLAMMING THE SHOW'S POLITICAL PLOTS

Trump had originally called Barr to congratulate her on the surprise smash ratings for the revival of her 1980s sitcom, "Roseanne," in which Barr's eponymous main character is an unapologetic Trump supporter.

"I didn’t have Roseanne the character become a Trump supporter because I am," Barr told Israeli TV reporter Dana Weiss in conversation. "I had her become a Trump supporter because she’s a working class person and it is the working class that elected Donald Trump. So, in being true to that little demographic, I had to do it.

"Besides, I just wanted someone to do it and none of the other actors – they were like, 'No way,'" Barr added.

Barr, who was raised Jewish, also told Weiss that she wanted to move to Israel, an act known among some Jews as "making Aliyah." She also claimed she wanted to run for Prime Minister of Israel should she make the move.

"I'm 65 years old and I'm running out of time to do what I always dreamed of doing [which] was to be living there and be able to study the things that excite me," she said. "I still have the fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland, so someday I will do it."