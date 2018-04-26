Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Royal Wedding

Prince Harry asks big brother Prince William to be his best man at wedding to Meghan Markle

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. From the guest list to the wedding dress, here's everything you need to know about this year's biggest royal wedding. Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Everything you need to know

Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. From the guest list to the wedding dress, here's everything you need to know about this year's biggest royal wedding.

Prince Harry has asked his big brother Prince William to be his best man at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the palace announced. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Britain's Prince William, left, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

The Kensington Palace announced Prince Harry asked Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle.  (AP)

Harry was William’s best man at his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton and now the big brother can return the favor for his brother’s big day.

KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM WELCOME ROYAL BABY NO. 3: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

In January, William was asked by British radio host Roman Kemp if he will be Harry’s best man but the Duke of Cambridge said he was not asked at that time, People reported.

prince harry

Prince Harry has asked Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.  (AP)

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject,” William said.

William told Kemp he and his brother are close especially after their mother Princess Diana died in a car wreck in 1997.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S STEAMY ‘SUITS’ SEX SCENES WERE HIDDEN FROM QUEEN ELIZABETH, SAYS PRINCESS DIANA’S BIOGRAPHER

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” he said. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things — it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.

prince harry

Prince William said he and his brother are close especially when their mother, Princess Diana, died in a car wreck in 1997.  (AP)

“That’s the thing about being a best mate, inevitably one of you is sometimes on an up, while the other is on a down. You’re always there for each other and repaying that favor,” he continued.

The Duke of Cambridge has had quite a week after he and wife welcomed their third child, a boy, Monday.  