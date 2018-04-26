Brad Pitt working on film about Harvey Weinstein despite history with him

Brad Pitt’s production company is making a movie about the reporters who helped bring down now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, despite the star’s previous involvement with the Miramax founder.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt’s Plan B productions, which was previously responsible for Oscar-winning films such as “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight,” is working to make a film that focuses on New York Times reporters Jodi Kanto and Megan Twohey, who published a Pulitzer Prize-winning report on the nearly countless sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Weinstein.

Although there is no writer or director on board yet, the film is expected to take its lead from films like “All the President’s Men,” “Spotlight” and “The Post” by focusing less on the crimes of Weinstein and more on the trials and tribulations it took for the expose about him to go public. Kantor and Twohey’s stories helped bring down Weinstein and spark the #MeToo movement, which has seen several men in showbusiness lose their careers over accusations of sexual misconduct.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, Pitt’s involvement in the story is surprising given his history with Weinstein. As previously reported, actress Gwyneth Paltrow was among the slew of women to follow-up the New York Times piece with allegations that Weinstein harassed her. Pitt, who was dating Paltrow at the time, reportedly confronted him at a film premiere and allegedly threatened him, but the incident never went further than that.

There’s currently no script for the film or release date.