Patton Oswalt shares pride for late wife Michelle McNamara for her role in the capture of Golden State Killer

The Golden State Killer, who was the subject of the late true-crime author Michelle McNamara's posthumously released book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” has possibly been captured.

Authorities arrested former California police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, without incident on Tuesday according to a report from Forbes. He was booked on Wednesday on two counts of murder, according to Sacramento County jail records. If he is the Golden State Killer, he’s responsible for roughly 12 murders, 45 rapes and more than 120 home burglaries in the 1970s and 1980s.

MacNamara, known by many as the late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, was working on her book about the case when she died suddenly in 2016. Her book was completed with the help of her husband and independent journalist and researcher Billy Jensen and released in February.

Oswalt, who remarried in November 2017, was on a plane when he heard the news, but still took to Instagram to share his thoughts with fans.

A post shared by Patton Oswalt (@balvenieboy) on Apr 25, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

Since the posting, the comedian has been retweeting friends, celebrities and well-wishers who are showing their support for his late wife, who many credit for helping bring the infamous killer to light. However, he made it clear that his late wife was never in it for the fame - only justice.

“@MichelleMcNamara didn’t care about getting any shine on herself. She cared about the #GoldenStateKiller being behind bars and the victims getting some relief,” he wrote.

He did, however mention the praise his late wife was getting for her prolific work on the case.

“Also, the cops will NEVER and HAVE NEVER credited a writer or journalist for helping them solve a case. But every time they said #GoldenStateKiller they credited the work of #MichelleMcNamara and #’llBeGoneInTheDark,” he said.

Since the news broke, a smattering of celebrities have commented on the news and shown their support for McNamara.