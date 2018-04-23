Verne Troyer reportedly had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system at the time of his death

Verne Troyer reportedly had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, which may have led directly to his death on Saturday.

The star, who fans know best from his role as Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” franchise, died over the weekend in Los Angeles. A statement from his representatives posted to Facebook at the time indicated that the star died of suicide, although no cause of death has yet been made official.

An L.A. County Coroner's office spokesperson told Fox News that the star called 911 with complaints of depression and suicidal thoughts, he was then admitted to a hospital where a blood test revealed very high counts of alcohol in his system.

According to TMZ, the star reportedly had three times the .08 legal alcohol limit for driving in his system. Eventually, his organs started failing and he was put on life support and declined steadily from there until life support was pulled and he died.

Despite the new information about his death, the coroner's office has not confirmed an official cause of death and are still investigating.

Representatives for Troyer did not immediately respond to Fox News request for comment.