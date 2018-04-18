Bill Murray and brothers open 'Caddyshack'-themed restaurant near Chicago

Good news, ‘Caddyshack’ lovers: Actor Bill Murray and his brothers recently opened a restaurant that’s themed after the 1980 hit film.

The Murray brothers -- Bill, Joel, Johnny, Ed, Andy and Brian-Doyle -- officially opened the restaurant on Tuesday, which is located in the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road in Rosemont, according to WGN-9.

The restaurant's motto? “Eat, Drink and be Murray.”

"The fact that it is called Caddyshack means it has something to do with golf," the actor said at a press conference at the restaurant's unveiling, according to the Chicago Tribune. “That feeling of casual fun, I think is what it is."

The restaurant's walls are covered in family pictures and posters from some of Murrays other movies, such as "Groundhog Day."

Crispy potato golf balls, a double bogey cheeseburger and “Caddyshakes," among other items, are featured on the menu, according to WGN-9.

This isn’t the first 'Caddyshack'-themed restaurant. The original, located in St. Augustine, Fla., opened over a decade ago, according to WGN-9.