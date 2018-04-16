'Night Court' star Harry Anderson dead at 65

Harry Anderson, famed 80s sitcom star best known for his work as judge Harry T. Stone on “Night Court,” has died at age 65.

The star was found dead in his Asheville, N.C., home on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. an Asheville Police spokeswoman told Fox News. At this time, there is no official cause of death, and no foul play is suspected.

According to TMZ, Anderson’s son, Dashiell, says his father died of natural causes. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

Fans may remember Anderson for his role in “Night Court,” but it was hardly his only acting job. After making a splash with numerous appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” he had a lengthy recurring role on “Cheers” as Harry “The Hat” Gittes. He later appeared as the original Richie character in the made-for-TV adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” which was recently remade into a movie.

In addition, he was an accomplished magician, even opening a magic shop in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.