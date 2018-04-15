Fans react to Carrie Underwood's 'new' face at ACM Awards

next

The verdict is in on Carrie Underwood's "new" face.

Fans have been itching to catch a glimpse of Underwood's face after the singer received 40-50 stitches from a nasty fall in November. While the singer tweeted a blurry selfie before the show, she gave fans a full three minutes to examine if anything had changed about her features like she had hinted.

Underwood had said the “freak random accident” left her “not quite looking the same" but according to fans who watched the show, no visible scars or marks could be seen on the 35-year-old’s face.

"Am I the only one that didn’t notice a change in Carrie Underwood’s face?" one fan tweeted.

"I see absolutely nothing wrong with Carrie Underwood's face. Gorgeous!" said another.

The singer has been teasing her return to the spotlight since the start of the month. Underwood showed off her face in the first uncovered Instagram photo on April 4. The black and white picture only revealed half of her face, though she has kept most of her features below her nose under wraps since November.

She provided her fans an update last week, saying her wrist is almost back to normal and her face “has been healing pretty nicely” after receiving nearly 50 stitches from the fall.

“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” Underwood wrote. “I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Underwood said the healing process has made her slow down — which she dubbed “forced relaxation” — and spend more time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah. She called it a silver lining to the fall.

“Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down. It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!” Underwood said, referring to Fisher’s return to the Nashville Predators.