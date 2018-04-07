Jennie Garth's husband David Abrams files for divorce

Jennie Garth is a single woman.

The actress' husband, David Abrams, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in Los Angeles on Friday, ET confirms. The news comes nearly five months after ET learned of the pair's marriage troubles.

According to a court document obtained by ET, Abrams lists the date of separation as August 29, 2017. He asks to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Garth.

Back in November, Garth's rep told ET that she and Abrams were taking time apart to work on their marriage. The two tied the knot in California in July 2015, after meeting on a blind date in 2014.

This will be Garth's third divorce. She was last married to Peter Facinelli, with whom she shares three daughters: 20-year-old Luca, 15-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Fiona.

Garth was spotted out with two of her daughters on Thursday night at the grand opening of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Los Angeles, just hours before Abrams filed for divorce.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday with her three daughters by her side. "They’re my everything, always there for me thru thick and thin, they teach me new levels of love and understanding everyday. loyal and full of faith in me. unwavering and incredibly strong," she captioned an Instagram pic. "i am forever grateful for them 😍."

