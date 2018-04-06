Conor McGregor turns self in after allegedly attacking bus filled with UFC fighters

Conor McGregor, the mixed martial arts fighter known for his antics, turned himself in to police on Thursday after a video was released that allegedly showed him attacking a bus full of several UFC fighters in Brooklyn, the NYPD told Fox News.

He has not been charged and the investigation into an earlier melee that reportedly left one UFC fighter bloodied is ongoing, police said.

TMZ first reported the news along with the harrowing video filmed from inside the bus.

Video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.

The New York Police Department said McGregor threw a hand truck at a bus causing minor injury to an individual on the bus. At least two fights at Saturday's UFC 223 card have been scrapped as a result of the incident.

"The organization deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow," UFC said in a statement. "Individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center."

WARNING: The below videos contain graphic language

Michael Chiesa, a fighter, has been reportedly hospitalized from injuries caused by the broken window.

According to The Washington Post, McGregor took issue with UFC president Dana White saying that the upcoming bout between Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov will decide the new UFC lightweight championship with no qualifier in front of the title.

McGregor won the title in 2016, but stepped away from the UFC last year in order to train for his highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. It seems that McGregor took issue with the idea of being stripped of his title.

White told TMZ that this is "bigger than us firing him" in reference to McGregor, hinting that the star may be in greater legal trouble for the scuffle.

White told a reporter that there is a warrant for McGregor's arrest. Police did not confirm to Fox News that there was a warrant.

"They're looking for him right now. His plane cannot take off, he cannot leave the state of New York with this warrant. He'll be grounded. I'm assuming, eventually, if they don't catch him, he'll turn himself in," White says. "I imagine he's going to be sued beyond belief and... this is a real bad career move for him."

Reps for White did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report