Twins suffering from OCD featured on 'The Doctors' found dead in apparent suicide pact

Two twins who were the subject of a segment on the TV series “The Doctors” for their crippling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) were found dead in Colorado in what police believe to be a suicide pact, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Amanda and Sara Eldritch, 33, were discovered Friday having suffered fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked on the side of a road at a rest stop near Canon City, Col. The tourist attraction is located about three hours away from the home that they shared together.

“We believe it to be either a suicide pact or a homicide/suicide,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office told multipe media outlets in a statement. “It will take ballistic testing to determine.”

The sisters appeared on the CBS series in 2017 after they became the first in the state to undergo a procedure called deep brain stimulation to help alleviate their debilitating OCD symptoms in 2015. The twins were obsessed with the cleanliness of their own bodies. According to 9News, they admitted to going through multiple bars of soap and bottles of rubbing alcohol per day. According to a report from the Denver Post, the girls tried to take their own lives in their adolescence but were unsuccessful. They told the outlet that they’d thought about suicide in the past, but felt encouraged by the success of their surgery.

According to an article published by the Denver DBS Center, the procedure involves electrode wires that are placed in the brain of each patient to stimulate their muscles to correct the symptoms plaguing them.

In a segment for the TV series, they detailed the anxiety they felt from being apart from one another for just one night in an effort to cure their codependency.

“I feel very lonely without her. I’m anxious that I’ll sleep in tomorrow and miss my chance to meet back up with her,” a visibly shaken Sara says in the video below, just hours after separating with Amanda.