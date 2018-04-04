Prince Charles, Camilla land in Australia for key visit

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have landed in Australia for a trip Camilla reportedly joined Charles on in the hopes of helping further his chances at landing a royal title.



They arrived in Brisbane city under a gray sky that threatened rain on the heir to the British throne's 16th visit to Australia.

The visit starting Wednesday equals his mother Queens Elizabeth II's tally of 16 royal tours of the former British colony and comes as the monarch winds back her international travel commitments.

Charles will represent his mother at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in neighboring Gold Coast city Wednesday.

Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly agreed to go on the trip in the hopes it would help Prince Charles' case for becoming the next Commonwealth Head, a title separate from the crown that he is not guaranteed to inherit.

According to the London Express UK, Bowles made the decision to accompany her husband on the trip despite her fear of flying because she felt it was necessary to help Charles earn the Commonwealth Head title.

“It was her decision. It’s not as if she’s being frogmarched there. She just felt it is a really important gig," a source told the Express. “It’s one hell of a journey for a very short space of time but the Duchess loves Australia and the people so she is really looking forward to it, even though she doesn’t relish the flying."

Charles arrived in Australia while the country's relationships with Britain and its monarchy are under renewed scrutiny.

For the first time in Australian history, both the prime minister and the opposition leader agree that the British monarch should be replaced by an Australian citizen as the Australian head of state.

Fox News' Morgan M. Evans and The Associated Press contribtued to this report.