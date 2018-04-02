CNN star Jim Acosta slammed for ‘harsh,’ ‘inflammatory’ questions to Trump in front of children

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was slammed on Monday for shouting questions at President Trump while he was coloring with young children at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The annual Egg Roll brings families from all over the country for a day of Easter-related festivities, which Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron, and many of his grandchildren also attended.

But Acosta, while the president was seated with a group of youngsters, shouted, “Mr. President, what about the DACA kids? Should they worry about what is going to happen to them, sir?"

Trump responded, saying Democrats let them down, and continued coloring with the children. The response wasn’t good enough for Acosta, the CNN star who spars with Trump and his surrogates on a regular basis.

“Didn’t you kill DACA, sir? Didn’t you kill DACA?” Acosta aggressively asked.

Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson brought Acosta’s outburst to light, tweeting video of the CNN star interrupting the lighthearted family event.

Psychotherapist and author Jonathan Alpert told Fox News that journalism ethics “seem to be a thing of the past” in the modern era of 24/7 news coverage, but he said “one would expect a certain level of respect and sensitivity at an event where kids” are in attendance. He explained that Barron Trump is most likely accustomed to negative commentary around his father, but the rhetoric could have a negative impact on the other kids.

“The word ‘kill’ might be seen as rather harsh and inflammatory in the young minds of the attendees,” Alpert said. “As for CNN's Jim Acosta, there's a time and place for everything and maybe the family-oriented Easter Egg Roll wasn't quite the right place.”

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale chimed in, suggesting that the White House pulls Acosta’s credentials.

“Maybe it is time for Jim Acosta to get a suspension for breaking protocol. He continues to embarrass himself and CNN,” Parscale tweeted.

Acosta eventually responded to Parscale, saying he was doing his job “which is protected by the First Amendment.” While some Acosta apologists feel the question was appropriate because Trump hasn’t held a traditional press conference recently, others mocked the CNN reporter.

“Jim Acosta often acts more like a political activist than a journalist, frequently clowning himself and the network he works for,” Redstate’s Brandon Morse wrote in a piece that points out Acosta’s frequent attempts to catch Trump in a “gotcha moment.”

Earlier this year, Trump kicked the CNN star out of the Oval Office after Acosta badgered the president with racially charged questions. Acosta has made a habit of grandstanding and interrupting when Trump and members of his administration are available to the media. He has been among the most outspoken critics of President Trump and is a significant part of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker’s apparent anti-Trump programming strategy.

Trump has famously dubbed CNN “fake news” and pointed directly at Acosta, calling him by the disparaging moniker in the past. Last December, Acosta was shut down by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders when he tried to hijack a press briefing. Acosta told Sanders that journalists make “honest mistakes” but that doesn’t make them “fake news” before attempting a question. Sanders quickly cut him off.

“When journalists make honest mistakes, they should own up to them. Sometimes, and a lot of times, you don’t,” Sanders said as Acosta tried to interrupt.

“I’m sorry, I’m not finished,” she said. “There is a very big difference between making honest mistakes and purposefully misleading the American people... you cannot say it’s an honest mistake when you’re purposely putting out information you know is false.”

Acosta has also gotten into combative arguments with other members of the administration including Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer.