Arnold Schwarzenegger shares first tweet after heart surgery: 'it's true: I'm back!'

Arnold Schwarzenegger made his first public statement after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday. The star took to Twitter on Monday to tell his fans that he’s OK and to thank the medical professionals that took care of him.

As previously reported, the 70-year-old actor went in for an expected surgery to replace an artificial pulmonary valve in his heart that had been installed in 1997 after he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. The procedure was expected to be routine, but an open-heart surgery team was on standby in case there were any complications. There was some confusion as to whether or not the surgery team was needed, but the star seems to have confirmed that they were needed and he underwent an unexpected open-heart surgery.

“It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for," he wrote. "Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

A rep for the star released a statement on Twitter Thursday explaining that Schwarzenegger was in stable condition and doing fine after the surgery. As proof of this claim, the rep shared the star’s first words after waking up.

“I’m back,” Schwarzenegger reportedly said, winking at his now-famous catchphrase from the iconic “Terminator” movies. According to The Wrap, the star is slated to appear in the upcoming reboot of the “Terminator” franchise, which is currently scheduled to debut in 2019. Previously, he’s been engaged in political activism, making comments about the current Republican party as well as gerrymandering and oil companies.