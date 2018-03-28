Roseanne Barr recalls confronting John Goodman about his drinking and working with George Clooney

Ahead of their big revival premiere, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman recalled old times and discussed how Barr confronted her longtime co-star about his drinking problem during the original production of "Roseanne."

On Tuesday, Barr and Goodman joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM talk show, where Goodman opened up about his past struggles with alcohol and how his TV wife helped him.

“She was scared for me, but she was more confrontational,” Goodman recalled on the radio show. “She’d already had a husband go through the process.”

Barr, who was married to Tom Arnold at the time and had seen her then-husband battle a painkiller addiction, explained that Goodman's struggles were "hard to watch."

“Me and John, we have a friendship off the show, too,” she said. “John has held my head when I was barfing in a bar. I drank too much, too. I still do. I didn’t give up like John."

Goodman, who has now been sober for eight years, said that his last four years on the show were the worst. “I was drinking at work and [Barr] was scared for me. I was ashamed of myself, but I couldn’t stop.”

In addition to opening up about harder times with Goodman on the original show set, Barr also recalled the time she worked with A-list actor George Clooney.

Clooney appeared on the first season of "Roseanne" as Booker Brooks, and Barr joked that the actor's "prankster tendencies" caused some "problems" for her on the set.

When "Roseanne" beat out "The Cosby Show" for the No. 1 ratings spot in 1988, ABC sent Barr a large chocolate bar shaped like the #1. But convinced that other actors received much nicer gifts than a chocolate to celebrate a ratings milestone, Clooney suggested that Barr smash the chocolate candy and send a picture to the network's president.

The 65-year-old actress said, “[Clooney] goes, let’s go out, and I’ll throw it … and you hit it with a bat and then we’ll send the picture to the president of the network."

Barr then admitted that she did succumb to Clooney's teasing and ended up sending the picture.

“That caused a lot of problems for me. I should not have sent that picture,” she recalled. “But it’s so funny."