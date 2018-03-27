Paris Hilton speaks out about briefly losing her giant engagement ring at club

Paris Hilton lost her $2 million engagement ring while she was partying at a Miami club on Friday, and she realizes she is very lucky she got it back.

She tweeted on Monday about the buzzed-about incident.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” she wrote. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!"

The 20-carat diamond engagement ring from fiancé Chris Zylka flung off Hilton’s finger into the crowd while she danced in the early hours of Friday at an industrial former RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood, a nearly 50,000-square-foot venue with a 7,000-person capacity, witnesses told The New York Post.

After she lost the jewel, Hilton was reportedly so distraught that she had security scour the huge venue until the enormous diamond was finally found.

The VIP area quickly became the site of an exhaustive search by Zylka and security while Hilton waited tearfully nearby.

A witness told The Post: “Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there."

“It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger.”

