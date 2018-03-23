Paris Hilton's scramble for a lost ring worth $2M

Paris Hilton lost her $2 million engagement ring while she was partying at an expansive Miami club, the New York Post's Page Six reported on Friday. So distraught was the heiress that she had security scour the huge venue until the enormous diamond was finally found in an ice bucket at another VIP table.

The 20-carat diamond engagement ring from fiancé Chris Zylka flew off Hilton’s finger into the crowd while she danced in the early hours of Friday at an industrial former RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood, a nearly 50,000-square-foot venue with a 7,000-person capacity, witnesses told the paper.

The VIP area quickly became the site of an exhaustive search by Zylka and security while Hilton waited tearfully nearby. The paper said the ginormous rock was turned up in a most unlikely place -- an ice bucket two tables down from where Hilton had been partying.

A witness told the Post's Emily Smith: “Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there."

“It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger.”