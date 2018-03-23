Roseanne Barr advises Jimmy Kimmel to 'zip that f---ing lip' about Trump

Roseanne Barr had strong words for talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night, as she guest starred on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alongside her on-screen husband, John Goodman, to dish about the “Roseanne” revival.

Barr’s character, Roseanne Conner, is a supporter of President Trump in the show’s reboot -- much like Barr is in real life. Barr revealed in January that the Conners voted for Trump, and that’s a plotline in the revival.

On Thursday, Kimmel addressed this aspect of the show and questioned the 65-year-old about her own support for Trump.

“I’m shocked, because I know you were a very socially liberal person in general,” he said.

“I’m still the same — you all moved. You all went so f---ing far out you lost everybody,” she responded, adding, “A lot of us, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail.”

She continued, “Because we don’t want [Mike] Pence! Are you f---ing kidding me? You want Pence? You want Pence for the freaking president? Well then, zip that f---ing lip.”

Barr, Goodman and Kimmel then erupted in laughter.

“This is kind of what the show is like, by the way,” Kimmel said.

Barr continued to express her views, adding toward the end that “in the ‘Roseanne’ shows I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in. I feel like half the people voted for Trump, and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic.”

“Roseanne” returns to ABC on March 27.