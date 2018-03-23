Cardi B demands to know where her tax money goes in expletive-filled rant

Cardi B may be living the American Dream now, but apparently, the rapper is not happy about paying so much money in taxes.

The 25-year-old breakout star went into a rage on social media late Thursday night to lament about paying a 40 percent tax rate, and yet, having no idea where the money is going.

“So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to f--king know what you're doing with my f--king tax money!” she said in the expletive-filled rant.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, demanded that the government provide an itemized list of where her money is going, drawing comparisons to charitable donations.

“When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation. I want updates on my tax money!” she said.

The Bronx native used her hometown of New York City as proof of the lack of transparency when it comes to knowing what her taxes are being used for.

“I'm from New York and the streets is always dirty, we was voted the dirtiest city in America...there’s still rats in the trains. I know you’re not spending it in the damn prison,” she said.

“What is you doing with my f00king money? I want to know, I want receipts, I want everything ... Uncle Sam, I want to know what the f--k you're doing with my f00king money!”

Under the new U.S. tax system, single individuals earning $500,00 or more are taxed at a rate of 37 percent, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Cardi B, who reportedly signed a lucrative recording contract with Atlantic Records in 2017, likely earned well beyond that tax bracket.