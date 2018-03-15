Matt Damon denies report he's moving his family to Australia because of Trump

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon is denying reports he is heading Down Under with his family because of President Trump.

"Matt has visited Australia several times recently," his rep told the Boston Globe in an email statement sent Thursday. "But he has not bought a house there nor is he moving there."

The news first came on March 3 when Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph claimed Damon had reportedly purchased property in Bryan Bay, New South Wales, which is next door to a home owned by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, 34, and Damon recently appeared in the action film “Thor: Ragnarok.”

However, one source insisted Damon wasn't leaving America behind just for a change of scenery.

Before Damon's rep denied the allegation, a source told Page Six Thursday Damon has been telling friends and colleagues he’s moving the family to Australia because he disagrees with Trump’s policies.

“Matt’s saying the move with not impact his work – as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting,” claimed the source. “He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”

Damon has four children with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

The celebrity news publication also added Damon has freed up his shooting schedule to make the big journey across the globe.