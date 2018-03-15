Corey Feldman speaks out to support The Child Victims Act

Corey Feldman was in ­Albany Wednesday to ensure that child-sex predators are brought to justice.

The “Stand By Me” actor and child-sex-abuse survivor, 46, joined advocates at the capital to push a bill that gives victims more time to sue abusers.

Current state law cuts off victims’ ability to sue when they turn 23 years old.

“As someone who was failed by the justice system because of a restrictive statute of limitations, I am proud to stand with so many survivors today to try to pass common-sense legislation,” Feldman said.

The Child Victims Act would also create a one-year window for previously unaddressed claims to be heard in court.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.