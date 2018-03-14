Selena Gomez is taking a break from fame after Justin Bieber breakup, report says

Selena Gomez is taking time to focus on herself amid all the attention her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber is getting.

A source tells ET that as the 25-year-old singer is overwhelmed with the media attention, family troubles and rumors surrounding her life, she has decided to take a break from work and any obligations to spend time with her family and out of Los Angeles.

"Selena is very delicate; her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough -- especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother,” the source says. “She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this."

ET previously reported that Gomez’s friends and family, particularly her mother, Mandy Teefey, struggled with the couple’s reunion back in January.

Gomez did not have her mother to lean on this time, the source explains, which has been difficult for the "Fetish" singer.

"She wants to repair her relationship with her mother, that's a priority for her, too," the source says, adding that Gomez and Bieber are still together, but she needs to focus only on herself right now.

"She needs to figure out how to live the life she wants in the spotlight -- if that's even possible," says the source.

Last week, rumors circulated that the twosome were on a break. An additional source told ET at the time that they were "still together" and that the distance between them is generally for "various reasons," not because they have split.

