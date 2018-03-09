Teri Hatcher denies report she's homeless, living out of a van

“Desperate Housewives” star Teri Hatcher denied a report that she’s homeless and living out of her van.

Hatcher, 53, told KTLA Thursday that the report by Star Magazine was completely untrue. The magazine ran a cover story this week stating Hatcher was “Broke & Homeless!” and “Living in Her Van!” Hatcher called the report “absurd.”

“On the cover yesterday, [Star Magazine has] an article that says exactly that — it’s totally absurd — that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van,” Hatcher told KTLA. “It’s categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van.”

Hatcher has been spotted in her van because she is a shooting a series for YouTube called “Van Therapy,” she explained. The actress said the magazine called her publicist about spotting Hatcher at the beach and said they were running a story on her being broke.

DEMI LOVATO ADMITS SHE ALMOST RELAPSED AT 2016 MET GALA, OPENS UP ABOUT SOBRIETY TROUBLES

“They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever,” Hatcher said. “And my lawyer and my publicist said, ‘Categorically not true, you can’t print that, she’s doing a YouTube show, that’s her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There’s nothing about this that’s true.’”

Hatcher said the magazine decided to publish the story regardless of the explanation.

“And then they went and ran it anyway. And that is even more egregious that it was so purposefully hurtful,” she said.

The former NFL cheerleader said she decided to speak out regarding the report following International Women’s Day which was recognized Thursday.

“I guess something about this time, and maybe exactly because this happened to happen on International Women’s Day, I just felt like, even not for me, somebody has to say, ‘You can’t do this. You can’t egregiously lie hurtfully with such a ridiculous story. It’s a kind of harassment and bullying that we can’t take anymore,” she said.

COLIN FIRTH’S WIFE LIVIA GIUGGIOLI ADMITS TO AFFAIR WITH HER NOW ALLEGED STALKER

Hatcher also defended “Basic Instinct” star Sharon Stone who was also on the cover of the magazine recently. The magazine claimed Stone collapsed.

“The reason it’s important for me to talk about it is because also on that cover was a picture of Sharon Stone — beautiful picture of Sharon Stone — tripping, I guess, on a curb like many people do. And the caption is, ‘Near 60, Sharon Stone collapses,’” she said. “And it just made me think, you know, as actresses age, as women age in our society, magazines like this, they’re fostering a culture of disrespect — of trying to take down and take away the power of women, who have accomplished a lot in their careers. Who have a lot still to say.”

KTLA reported Hatcher was considering legal action against the magazine for the report.