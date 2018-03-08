Dean McDermott called the police on wife Tori Spelling over unknown incident

After an incident at their home last week, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott dealt with police again during an incident at a doctor’s office in California.

According to TMZ, McDermott called police when Tori left their home with at least one of their children. It’s unclear why he was concerned enough about her departure to involve the authorities, but police got involved nonetheless.

Things ended outside a doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, CA when police reportedly surrounded the building at around 9:45 a.m. PST. After Spelling reportedly spoke with police inside, they determined that no crime had been committed and allowed everyone involved, which included McDermott who was standing outside holding their 1-year-old, to leave freely.

While Thursday’s incident ended without incident, it took place only a week after the couple had dealt with police at their home. As previously reported, police received a call on March 1 that Spelling was allegedly having some kind of breakdown. The 44-year-old star was reportedly getting aggressive, but it’s still unclear what, if anything, triggered the incident. It seems now that the couple’s struggles aren’t over as police have been involved in one of their private matters for the second time in just one week.

Spelling and McDermott have been in financial and legal struggles over the past year thanks to a string of lawsuits and liens for credit-card debts, bank loans and overdue taxes well into the six figures. McDermott, who shares 5 kids with Spelling, has narrowly avoided jail time over late child support payments to his ex-wife.

Reps for McDermott and Spelling did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.