Single Lindsey Vonn can't find a suitable date

She may be lucky on the ski slope but she's not as lucky when it comes to finding love.

Lindsey Vonn revealed in a new interview she's struggling to find a date. The Olympian most recently dated former NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith.

"I really haven't had any offers," Vonn told "Access Live's" Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover Wednesday.

She added that she had hoped to meet someone at an Oscars after-party.

"I didn't have one guy talk to me that wasn't married, or taken, the entire night, all after-parties, not one guy," she complained.

The talk show hosts suggested Vonn date Brad Pitt who recently split from Angelina Jolie.

"If you want to facilitate that – ‘Hey Brad let’s go.' Brad’s everyone’s type," Vonn said with a laugh.

They then suggested Chris Pratt who is single after splitting from Anna Faris last year.

"I like Chris. He’s very funny and [my sister] Karin says I need more funny in my life," she said.

The athlete admitted that she had her eyes on actor Michael B. Jordan after they met through their mutual stylist but the timing didn't work out.

"He’s very cute. My stylist - he’s trying to facilitate. I’m trying to get the ball rolling on this one, but it hasn’t happened and he’s already shooting his next movie," she said.