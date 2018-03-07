Expand / Collapse search
Single Lindsey Vonn can't find a suitable date

Lindsey Vonn discusses her love life on "Access Live."  (George Starbuck for "Access Live.")

She may be lucky on the ski slope but she's not as lucky when it comes to finding love.

Lindsey Vonn revealed in a new interview she's struggling to find a date. The Olympian most recently dated former NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith.

"I really haven't had any offers," Vonn told "Access Live's" Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover Wednesday.

She added that she had hoped to meet someone at an Oscars after-party.

"I didn't have one guy talk to me that wasn't married, or taken, the entire night, all after-parties, not one guy," she complained.

Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lindsey Vonn said she couldn't find a date at the Academy Awards.  (AP)

The talk show hosts suggested Vonn date Brad Pitt who recently split from Angelina Jolie.

"If you want to facilitate that – ‘Hey Brad let’s go.' Brad’s everyone’s type," Vonn said with a laugh.

They then suggested Chris Pratt who is single after splitting from Anna Faris last year.

"I like Chris. He’s very funny and [my sister] Karin says I need more funny in my life," she said.

Cast member Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Passengers" in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 14, 2016.

Lindsey Vonn said she's open to dating "funny" guy Chris Pratt.  (Reuters)

The athlete admitted that she had her eyes on actor Michael B. Jordan after they met through their mutual stylist but the timing didn't work out.

"He’s very cute. My stylist - he’s trying to facilitate. I’m trying to get the ball rolling on this one, but it hasn’t happened and he’s already shooting his next movie," she said.