Meghan Markle's wedding dress reportedly costs half a million dollars

Talk about expensive taste. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will cost more than $546,000, according to reports, as the budget for her royal wedding to Prince Harry blows out.

Meghan, 36, will marry Harry, 33, on May 19 in what is being dubbed Britain’s society wedding of the year.

The budget for the big day has already doubled, according to media reports, and a significant chunk of that is to bankroll Markle’s gown, according to Look.

“The wedding dress has been the biggest expense, and the budget has now doubled from what it originally was,” a source told the publication.

The former "Suits" star is said to be paying for the honeymoon, as her wedding gift to Harry, with the total cost reportedly more than $156,000.

But just who is designing Markle’s wedding dress is still a closely guarded secret, according to the Daily Mail.

British fashion house Alexander McQueen — led by designer Sarah Burton — is said to be the frontrunner, and made the dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore to marry Prince William in 2011.

Other designers who have been on the royal wedding short-list include Ralph and Russo, Erdem and Roland Mouret.

“Mmmmm, I don’t want to say. No comment,” Mouret said, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

“It’s…there is no comment on that. She’s a friend. And that’s…I can’t say,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

