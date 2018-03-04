Ryan Seacrest expected to get cold shoulder on Oscars red carpet

As stars begin to make their way to the Dolby Theatre’s Red Carpet Sunday night for the 90th Annual Academy Awards, many celebrities, fans and viewers are wondering whether the sexual harassment accusations surrounding beleaguered E! host Ryan Seacrest could trigger tension on the red carpet.

Seacrest, 43, a long-time host for E!, an entertainment channel owned by NBCUniversal, has in recent months been facing accusations of sexual misconduct from his former stylist — all of which he’s denied. Suzie Hardy told Variety she landed her dream job as Seacrest’s personal stylist at E! News in 2007, only to be fired in 2013 after making graphic complaints of harassment to E’s Human Resources department. Hardy accused the ABC star of grinding his erect penis against her while he was only wearing underwear, groping her vagina and slapping her so hard on the bottom that she suffered for hours from a large, visible welt.

Despite the allegations, E! has stood by Seacrest, stating on Feb. 1 that its investigation found there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims” made against him.

Critics have slammed the network for letting the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” cohost continue his hosting duties Sunday in Hollywood as the #MeToo movement picks up steam.

RYAN SEACREST FIGHTS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS AS FELLOW ABC STAR CALLS FOR HIM TO SKIP THE OSCARS

The founder of the female empowerment and anti-sexual harassment campaign, Tarana Burke, told Variety she thought E! “really shouldn’t send” Seacrest to Sunday night’s big event, adding that “It will let us know where [the network] stands in terms of how respectful E! News is of this issue — and of women.”

Some of the industry’s top stars have been advised by their publicists to avoid speaking with Seacrest on the red carpet, Page Six reported last week.

“Usually Ryan is the one you want,” one publicist said. “But there are so many outlets on that carpet, why risk it? There’s plenty of other places for clients to get the exposure.”

Another publicist said she’d be “shocked to see who stops to talk to Ryan. He’s in trouble.”

Jennifer Lawrence herself even told Howard Stern this week that she was unsure of talking to Seacrest amid the allegations, saying “there is a lot to think about with E!” and acknowledged “that is where this stuff gets tricky.”

The executive producer of NBC’s “Access” — E!’s competition on the red carpet — told Page Six that hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover have been instructed to ask each celeb that comes their way to ask them their thoughts of the #MeToo movement, and also “whether or not they will talk to Ryan Seacrest.”

Despite E! execs saying they “completely trust our investigation” and that their signature red carpet interviewer would appear Sunday night, it was reported by Deadline the channel was debating whether to implement a 30-second delay in the event tension arises between Seacrest and celebrities.

“The plan being considered is to mainly ensure plenty of time to either cut to Giuliana [Rancic] or to pull the plug altogether unnoticed if an on-camera encounter with Ryan goes into tricky territory,” an insider told the outlet. E!, for their part, said its show would be “business as usual.”

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.