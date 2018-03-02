Model Jessica Hart reignites Taylor Swift feud

Former Victoria’s Secret model Jessica Hart has reignited her beef with Taylor Swift.

Hart, 31, sported a sweatshirt that read, “FOUR LETTER BAD WORD TAYLOR SWIFT” in a series of Instagram posts this week, continuing the one-sided feud she’s had with the singer since 2013.

In November 2013, Hart told WWD that Swift “didn’t fit” with the rest of the models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Swift was that year’s performer.

“I think, you know what, God bless her heart. I think she’s great, but I don’t know, to me, she didn’t fit,” the Aussie beauty said after WWD asked her if Swift could “pull it off” as a VS model. “I don’t know if I should say that.”

Five days later, Hart attempted to backpedal, telling Us Weekly, “I adore Taylor Swift … She is a true rock star and she absolutely killed it the other night.”

However, the damage was done: Sources told Page Six after the Swift comment that Victoria’s Secret execs were so furious with Hart that the lingerie giant would refuse to ever work with her again.

A rep for Swift did not immediately return a request for comment on Hart’s sartorial statement.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.