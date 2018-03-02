Bella Thorne describes what it was like to reveal she was molested

Actress Bella Thorne said it was difficult for her to share with her fans that she was molested when she was young.

The Disney Channel star opened up about her experience with sexual abuse as a child on her Instagram page in January. Thorne said she was sexually and physically abused until she was 14 years old.

The Instagram post detailed how she felt about the abuse, stating she did not know “what was right or wrong growing up” and that she “didn’t know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person.”

Thorne told “Under The Influence” in an interview that she had second thoughts once she shared her abuse story to fans.

"I've been thinking about saying it for a really long time. I was just very sad," Thorne said.

The “Famous in Love” star said she was hurt by some comments she received regarding her personal post. One person asked if Disney had something to do with her abuse.

“I was just very sad. I remember I was laying in bed and the first thing I tweeted was — someone said this stupid f---ing comment that said, ‘Was it Disney or were you just molested?'” Thorne said.

Thorne replied back to the allegation that she was abused. “So it wasn’t Disney,” she tweeted.

“I was like, no it wasn’t Disney. I tweeted it out and I was like, ‘Oh f---, do I delete it?’ Then I was like, ‘No, Bella. You just let it stay on there,'” she said. “And then I didn’t say anything about it for a while.”

Thorne, 20, said she spoke to her manager about the posts and asked for advice.

“He was like, ‘Is it bad? Bella, there’s nothing bad about this. This is good. You are not any less of a person because this has happened to you,'” she said. “It was one of the first times that someone had actually said that to me since it happened and it really meant the world to me.”

Thorne also reflected on her time at the Disney Channel, claiming her contract was almost terminated after she posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit.

"They said, ‘You’re lucky that Bella has such a fan base that we can't afford to fire her at this moment in time but if she does one more other thing, we will,” Thorne said.

After the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” ended in 2013, Thorne said casting directors would not offer her to take part in any auditions.

"I had made good with those casting directors already so it was like, ‘Woah, what the f---? Just because I was on the Disney Channel?'"

"It's definitely when nothing is handed to you, you're always scraping for it," she said.