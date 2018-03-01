'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' interview to air after 12 years with chilling details

The infamous interview with O.J. Simpson, in which he describes a hypothetical account of the night his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were murdered, finally will air on television after being shelved 12 years ago.

Fox will air “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” on Sunday, March 11.

Fox will feature the disturbing description of what might have happened on the night of June 12, 1994, which Simpson gave during an in-depth interview with Judith Regan in 2006.

“For over a decade, the tapes of that infamous interview were lost — until now,” a press release from Fox reads. “Simpson’s explosive words finally will be heard, as he answers the questions that gripped a nation during the notorious ‘Trial of the Century.’”

Soledad O’Brien will host the two-hour special, and be joined by a panel of analysts who will discuss the interview as well as the historic case that captivated the country. Additionally, the broadcast will feature limited commercial interruptions in favor of public service announcements on domestic violence awareness.

Interest in Simpson has been renewed in recent years thanks to projects like the Oscar-winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America” and the FX miniseries “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.”

Today, Simpson is a free man, having been released from prison in October after nine years over an armed robbery charge in Las Vegas.

While he was exonerated for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman, a civil suit later found him liable for their deaths and forced him to pay $33.5 million in restitution to the victims’ families.

Therefore, it’s unlikely O.J. Simpson will see a profit from the release of the interview.