Kevin Smith forced to defend Chris Pratt after actor offered prayers for recovery

Kevin Smith, the "Clerks" director who survived a “widow-maker” heart attack early Monday, was forced to defend actor Chris Pratt who wished him well on Twitter and asked others to join him in praying for the director.

The “Passengers” actor sent Smith well-wishes and told him how he was inspired by "Clerks" while he was a senior in high school. The actor tweeted that he was "praying" for him and that he will continue to.

The comment sparked a debate online. Some readers thanked the actor, others said to keep the prayers to himself.

“Is it part of your alleged deity’s master plan that Kevin had a heart attack?” one user tweeted.

In another tweet, Pratt asked others to pray with him, and that triggered more backlash. Some users said it was inappropriate for the actor to solicit additional prayers online.

The director took to Facebook Live to update his fans on his condition. He said he is now a vegetarian and has to cancel his second of two shows. He also defended the actor, according to Variety.

“Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f—-ing put up a nice tweet, where he’s just like ‘Hey man, I don’t know you that much but I love ‘Clerks’ and I’m praying for you’ and and apparently people were like, ‘F— your prayers’ and attacked him and s—,” Smith said.

He continued, “And number one, thanks to Chris Pratt, how sweet was that. Number two, please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, someone saying ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good intentions.”