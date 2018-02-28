Stan Lee robbed of $1.4M, report says

Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee was reportedly robbed of $1.4 million and revealed he's currently ill with pneumonia.

TMZ reported detectives arrived at Lee’s Hollywood Hills home Friday to discuss the reported robbery.

Lee has discovered money missing from his account recently. In December, Lee filed a police report after $350,000 apparently disappeared from his bank account. The next month, Lee claimed $850,000 was stolen from him by someone who was trying to buy a condo.

Lee, 95, revealed Wednesday he is battling pneumonia. TMZ reported the former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief had to cancel upcoming events due to the illness.

“I want you all to know I’m thinking of you, of course I always think of the fans, and I hope you’re all doing well, and I miss you all," Lee said. “I miss your enthusiasm, I miss all your notes, all your photos and emails… and I want you to know that I still love you all.”

Last month, Lee was rushed to the hospital after having shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

The Marvel magnate recently made headlines after being accused of sexual harassment by nurses who care of him at his home.

According to a January report by the Daily Mail, nurses alleged Lee repeatedly groped and harassed them, asked for oral sex while showering and would walk around naked.

Lee denied the allegations, according to a statement from his rep published by the Daily Mail, and said he "intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character."

Lee, a U.S. Army veteran, "is celebrated as the creative tour de force behind Marvel's Silver Age," according to Marvel's website, and is "the co-creator of beloved characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor and the X-Men."

