Keith Richards says Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger needs a vasectomy: 'Those poor kids!'

Keith Richards wants Mick Jagger to zip it up.

“Mick’s a randy old bastard,” Richards told WSJ. Magazine about the Rolling Stones frontman having an eighth child at age 73. “It’s time for the snip—you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

Jagger welcomed Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in December 2016. He’s also father to Georgia May, Jade, James, Elizabeth, Karis, Lucas and Gabriel.

Despite the yearslong tension between Richards and Jagger, which Richards documented in his memoir “Life,” Richards told the magazine their relationship would always be a rollercoaster.

“Mick and I would have spats anyway, no matter what I said in the book, and I left a lot out,” he said, but adding, “Mick and I live off of this fire between us.”

He continued, “It’s been up and downhill, but if I’m talking about the Rolling Stones, there ain’t a front man like Jagger. Don’t matter how many bones you want to pick out of him, he’s amazing to work with.”

