Khloe Kardashian plans to eat her placenta after giving birth

Khloe Kardashian is taking after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, when it comes to her birthing plan.

On Sunday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 33-year-old pregnant reality star shares that she will be eating her own placenta like Kim did after she gave birth to both daughter North and son Saint.

"I'm going to eat it in pills," she tells Kim of ingesting the umbilical cord.

"My placenta was like double the size, it was really oddly big, so she gave me two jars," Kim recalls, causing Khloe to sneer.

The mother of three adds that she asked for "grape flavor" in her "picked placenta."

"Ewwww!" Khloe exclaims. "I really can't deal with that belly button, placenta thing."

"It's so nasty, I can't take it," Kim agrees.

As for whether marriage is in Khloe's future, she admits during the episode, "I was married before and it didn't do anything for me. I'm in a good, healthy relationship."

She is, however, planning to welcome her first child in Cleveland, Ohio, where boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays basketball for the Cavaliers.

"[Tristan is] so happy and so excited. He makes it, more fun," she says of the 26-year-old NBA pro, later noting that he's hoping for a boy.

"I'm just like, 'Don't put that pressure on me. You did this,'" she quips.

While she may be taking a few cues from her family ahead of giving birth, Khloe told ET that she's still receiving "too much advice."

"I've gotten to the point... I'm like, 'OK, shut the f--k up and take your own advice,'" she quipped. "Like, I love Kourtney, but... I'm going to figure it all out, I promise you. We're all going to learn. So some advice is great, but it's also not what you say, it's how you say it."

This article originally appeared on ETOnline.com.